Man killed in UTV rollover in Franklin County, Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash in Franklin County, Illinois left one man dead on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.
According to the county Coroner Marty P. Leffler, 29-year-old Bradley A. Rose of Mt. Vernon was killed in a UTV rollover crash.
Coroner Leffler said officials got a call around 6:23 p.m. about a UTV that rolled on top of a driver.
The crash was on the Knight Hawk Coal Company North and East of Sesser. It happened on property marked with no trespassing signs according to Leffler
Witnesses said the victim was riding up a hill at an almost 80 degree slope when his tire hit a rut and caused the UTV to rollover end to end.
The driver was ejected and the vehicle landed on him causing extensive head, neck and chest trauma.
Leffler said Sesser Fire First Responders and Abbott’s Ambulance personnel arrived on scene and the victim had faint vital signs.
Officials took measures to save Rose but he died from the blunt traumatic head and chest injuries according to Leffler.
Rose was not wearing a helmet or a seat belt, Leffler said.
Leffler said Rose was pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m. by Frankly County Chief Deputy Coroner Graskewicz.
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the incident.
