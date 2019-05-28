Man arrested for pointing an apparent gun at another man

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Martin, Tennessee man was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly pointing what looked like real gun at another man Monday night, May 27.
According to Martin Police, a man said another man living in an apartment building on Ellis St. pointed a black handgun at him while he standing outside of an apartment unit. The victim reportedly told officers the suspect yelled, cursed and waived the gun at him.
The victim then stated, as he was calling 911, the suspect went back inside his apartment with his gun.
Officers made contact with the suspect and searched his apartment.
Officers report they found a Crossman BB 357 revolver inside of a bedroom lying on top of a clothes basket.
Christopher Brewer, 21, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.
Brewer will be arraigned in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Thursday, May 30.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.