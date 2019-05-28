Ky. woman arrested in Ill. Family Dollar theft

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Metropolis, Illinois said they were called to Family Dollar for a theft on May 20.
Police said the manager told them she was attempting to detain the subject in the parking lot.
A Deputy with the Massac County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene and was told that the woman left walking east from the store.
Officers checked the area and found Leisa C Powell, 62, of Paducah, Kentucky on 9th St.
The manager was able to identify Powell as the thief and said she wished to press charges.
Powell was arrested and charged with retail theft. She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (diazepam) after it was discovered in a pill bottle without a prescription.
Powell was lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.
