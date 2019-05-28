Fire Department: It’s always good to have a tornado plan in place

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An official at Scott City fire department said planning ahead is key in the event of severe weather because if a tornado is headed your way, seconds count.
Gary Lively has lived in Cape Girardeau since 1964 and he seen the aftermath of four tornadoes. So far, he’s never been a victim, but always takes the warnings seriously.
“You hear the weather report and they say might be and you always think maybe,” Lively said.
Billy Krump the deputy chief of the Scott City fire department said its best to have a plan in place because sometimes there is not a lot of time to react.
"We have a weather box and it goes off by itself and it tells you if the weather is here and there, “Krump said. “So when the alert goes off and the warnings go off follow the plan you have in a basement or probably an inner area around a staircase there more fortified.”
Krump also said if you hear the sirens going off or have a notification from a weather app don’t ignore it.
“It’s not that uncommon to find that people will take their weather alerts and think it’s a great idea, and they will buy them," he said. “After awhile of them going off then they’ll be like well I meant to turn them back up then they’ll forget.”
Ken Ordyk is the general manager at Courtyard Marriot and he said they have a plan for their guests if severe weather strikes.
"We advise guest to take shelter in their bathroom if there isn’t a window in there we advice them to go in to hall, " Ordyk said.
Lively said even though his family has a plan for a tornado, he still worries about everybody.
“I worry about the other people around me so I can help them,” Lively said.
