Ill. Senators provide update on multi-casino to open in Williamson Co., IL

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An update on gaming expansion in Illinois has brought two state senators to Carterville.
Senator Dale Fowler of District 59 and Senator Terry Link of District 30 will appear in Carterville on Tuesday, May 28 at 11:30 a.m.
According to officials with Senator Fowler’s office, they will host a press conference to provide updates into ongoing efforts to bring a casino to Walker’s Bluff.
In 2018 leaders from around the region fought to get a gambling bill passed that would allow the casino.
Officials said lawmakers will also discuss the impact of expanding a Carterville-based resort to include a casino on the regional economy.
