Homeowner defends home from would-be burglar, suspect arrested after chase

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Officials in Ballard County, Kentucky arrested a man they say attempted to burglarize a home and later led them on a chase into Illinois.
The man has been charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia -buy/possess, fleeing or evading police first degree (vehicle), wanton endangerment first degree -police officer times two, DUI first offense, trafficking marijuana first offense (8oz but below five pounds) and attempted burglary second degree.
According to sheriff’s department officials, on May 24 around midnight they received a call from resident of Crystal Lake Estates reporting a strange vehicle that pulled into the carport behind their home.
The caller said a man got out and attempted to enter the back door of the residence.
Officials said the homeowner met the man at the door with a weapon and told the man he wasn’t coming inside.
The vehicle was described as a silver or gray hatchback with an unknown state tag. The man drove away before deputies arrived.
Officials said the homeowner was able to get the tag number and give it to deputies.
Around 12:32 a.m. two deputies said they saw a vehicle matching the description traveling on County Farm Rd. The vehicle turned onto US 60 and traveled into Wickliffe.
Deputies said they caught up with the vehicle about three miles north of Wickliffe on US 51. They attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop.
Deputies said they traveled about 2.5 miles across the Ohio River Ridge into Illinois.
They blocked the vehicle and arrested the suspect without any other incident.
Deputies said they were assisted by the Cairo Police Department.
