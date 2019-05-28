Grassham family donates funds to memorial scholarship at Three Rivers College

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Grassham family recently made a donation to their scholarship fund with the Three Rivers Endowment Trust.
The contribution represents proceeds from a Trivia Night held in Van Buren. The Grassham family aims to endow the scholarship, which will provide a perpetual scholarship for Three Rivers College students.
The fund was established in honor of Randy Grassham and his father, James Grassham, both from Van Buren. James served on the Three Rivers College Board of Trustees beginning in 1982, until his passing in 2009. His son, Randy, was appointed to fill the term, which he did until his passing in 2018. With 36 years combined, the Grasshams were part of many changes and improvements over the years.
The scholarship was created to help carry on the family legacy of service to Three Rivers College for years to come.
For more information about contributing to or establishing scholarships at Three Rivers College, contact Michelle Reynolds at 573-840-9077 or michellereynolds@trcc.edu.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.