1 dead, dozens injured in tornadoes that tore through Dayton area

CELINA, Ohio (FOX19) - At least three EF3 tornadoes touched down in the Dayton area overnight leaving one man dead and dozens injured.
The National Weather Service confirms at least an EF3 tornado struck in Beavercreek, Trotwood and Celina. Two tornadoes were confirmed in Pickaway County.
NWS officials said the storm survey is ongoing.
An 81-year-old man died in a tornado in the Celina area late Monday when a car blew into his house, Mayor Jeffrey Hazel said.
Officials say at least 40 injuries have been reported.
The tornadoes prompted evacuation of at least one neighborhood and left thousands without power.
The mayor of Beavercreek has declared a state of emergency. A mandatory evacuation was ordered for residents in the Gardenview neighborhood on Gardenview Drive.
Governor Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency for Greene, Mercer and Montgomery counties following the serious damage from the severe weather.
More than 50,000 people are without power north of Dayton up to Celina and beyond and west past Bellefontaine to Marysville, according to Dayton Power & Light’s website.
“DP&L is working with first responders following multiple tornadoes in the region,” reads an “Urgent Message” on the website. “We are assessing damage and restoring power as quickly and safely as possible. We expect this will be a multi-day restoration effort.”
Report outages and get updates here.
The entire city of Dayton and areas in Montgomery County served by Dayton Power & Light are now under a city-wide boil advisory.
The hardest hit areas in Ohio include Trotwood, Brookville, Beavercreek, Northside and Riverside, Dayton city officials said.
In addition to the tornado that touched down near Trotwood in Montgomery County about 11 p.m., tornadoes also were reported in other areas of the Miami Valley including Darke, Mercer and Miami counties.
“Due to the magnitude and expanse of damage and reports received, the National Weather Service will likely be conducting surveys in the following locations, among others: Celina, New Madison, Laura, Dayton, and Laurelville. Other survey locations and survey priorities will be determined once all of the reports are gathered and processed,” the weather service said in a news release.
The Ohio Department of Transportation had to use snow plows to clear debris from street and highways. Motorists were urged to stay off Interstate 75 north of Dayton.
DeWine visited storm-damaged areas in Celina, Trotwood, and Beavercreek.
“I wanted to come today to show my sympathy - you know we can’t pretend to know what they’ve been through. We want to let them know we care very, very much,” he said.
Senator Rob Portman also traveled to Dayton to see the damage caused.
President Donald Trump expressed his support for Ohioans.
“Storms overnight across Ohio and many other States were very dangerous and damaging. My team continues to update me with reports from emergency managers in the States affected. Listen to your local officials and be resilient. We are with you,” he tweeted on Tuesday.
The American Red Cross has opened shelters at the following locations:
- The Ridge Church, 7555 Brookville Phillipsburg Rd., Brookville
- Morton Middle School 8555 Peters Pike, Vandalia
- First Baptist Church of Kettering 3939 Swigart Rd. Dayton
- Corinthian Baptist Church at 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd.
- Hoffman Methodist, 2010 S. Main Street (Miami County)
- Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third Street
A tornado also touched down Monday in Grant County, Indiana, northeast of Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police.
No injuries were reported.
