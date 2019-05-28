Construction crews continue plans to revitalize Town Plaza in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction crews are moving forward with plans to revitalize a part of Town Plaza.
The building once home to Rhymers, Handbags and More, and Garden Gate is being demolished.
The businesses were either forced to move and close down.
According to the Chamber of Commerce, the construction is a part of Cape Girardeau businessman Andy Patel’s plans to redevelop 10-acres in the northeast corner of the plaza.
The first stage of the plan included the development of Dogwood Social House.
Original plans also included a miniature golf course.
However, the Chamber of Commerce says what will take the place of these three businesses is still to be determined.
