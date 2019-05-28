Carbondale’s SIH Memorial Hospital prepares for influx of baby deliveries

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - Mothers in southern Illinois have two options to deliver their baby now, either SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale or SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt Vernon.
On May 3, Heartland Regional Medical Center announced they would discontinue their labor and delivery services in Marion, Ill., effective May 31, 2019.
In response, hospital leaders in Carbondale say they are “prepared” for the influx of new moms and babies in the coming weeks.
Mothers that use the service of Heartland Regional Medical Center still be able to see their doctors in Marion for their appointments, however the patient and the doctor will need to travel 13 miles up the road for the delivery.
Delivering 8,000 babies for more than 25 years, Dr. Don Bishop with Heartland’s Women Healthcare said he has seen plenty of changes in the delivery room over the years.
“St. Jospeh’s was delivering babies, Herrin was delivering babies, Marion was delivering babies, and now all of those have been consolidated to Carbondale,” he said.
Erica Hess is the nurse manager of the Women and Children Services at SIH Memorial Hospital Carbondale. Hess said one problem with the change is the shortage in access to care in Southern Illinois.
“It really is a tragedy that we have a lost another obstetrical unit within our community,” Hess said.
However, there are 130 full-time employees in her labor department. So, Hess said they are prepared for the influx. “We are fortunate that we are able to take on the additional patients and that we provide services regardless of people’s ability to pay. That that truly is a the vision that we work from at SIH," she said.
The Carbondale hospital delivers about 1,900 babies per year. With the closing of the Marion hospital’s obstetrics unit, Carbondale will anticipate an additional 30-40 more deliveries per month.
SIH’s VP and Administrator Al Taylor said the hospital is prepared to handle the increase of patients.
“We’ve been preparing to care for everybody here in Southern Illinois for a number of years, this is just part of the way we have been doing business,” he said.
SIH has been under construction and has new rooms in labor delivery. In total, SIH has many new renovations like: seven new birthing suites with jetted tubs, four triage rooms, eight antepartum rooms, two O/R Suites, nurseries.
“My hope is that they would be as comfortable here to deliver their child as what they were with their original birthplace being Heartland Regional Medical Center,” Hess said.
On Friday, May 31, SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale will have open house for expectant mother insider the Birthing Center from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.