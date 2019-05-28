Businesses prepare for rising river

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Flooding is projected to cross over an area on Highway 74 near Cape Girardeau in the coming days. When that happens, some businesses and residents will be blocked off.
In past flooding events in the past several years, water has crossed Highway 74 (I-55 Dutchtown exit). In those past events, some businesses and residents saw floodwaters enter their home or business.
Heartland News talked with several of those businesses that said they are all too familiar with the flooding issues there and are watching the river levels closely.
Genesis Transportation Company General Manager Jeremy Wulfers said if it rises around the 46 foot range, they will have to relocate.
“Right now we are just watching it closely,” Wulfers said. “It will probably be over the entrance to our facility. Being that it’s a dead end street here, we will have to get the equipment off the property.”
Wulfers said given the past flooding events, they already have a plan in place and others that help them stay in business.
"Other local businesses help us out which we are very grateful for," Wulfers mentioned. "Storing some of our equipment, the tractors and trailers. We event have a local hotel that has even offered their services to let us continue our office side of the business."
Wulfers added that the employees will still be working and Genesis Transportation will be in business no matter how high the floodwaters get.
According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, the Mississippi River is expected to crest at 45.5 feet in Cape Girardeau on June 6.
