Business’ alarm alerts police to burglars in Miner, Mo.

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing burglar charges in Miner, Missouri.
Michael A. Kerr and Jonathan W. Higgins were charged with burglary second degree, a class D felony and stealing a class A misdemeanor. His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.
According to officials with the Miner Police Department, on May 27 they responded to a business alarm.
When police arrived, suspects fled from the scene.
Both men were later found and arrested with the assistance of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.