Burglars target jewelry store, Subway restaurant

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two business burglaries at the Variety Square Mall are under investigation in Union City, Tennessee.
Police responded at 3:11 a.m. to an alarm at Steve’s Jewelry on Tuesday, May 28.
Officers report the front of the jewelry store was secure, but the Subway restaurant next door had the glass from the door broken out.
During a search of the restaurant, officers said they did not find any suspects, but they did find a large rock. They believe the rock was used to break the glass of the front door.
Officers said surveillance video from inside the Subway shows two black males entering the store, taking the cash register, prying open the cash drawer and taking out some cash.
It’s believed the burglars pocketed about $79 in cash and loose change.
After taking the money, the suspects reportedly left the restaurant by a rear door which leads to a hallway. From the hallway, the suspects pried open the rear door of Steve’s Jewelry.
Union City Police officers report a glass panel at the rear of the store was shattered and assorted jewelry was missing from a display case.
The owner of the store estimates the stolen jewelry is worth $300.
Police said the store’s surveillance cameras did not capture video of the incident, but video from the Subway and Huck’s Convenience Store across the street shows the suspected burglars.
Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call the Union City Police Department at 731-885-1515.
