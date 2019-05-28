Another Hot, Humid, and Sunny Day

Today will be very similar to Monday: cloudier during the morning hours but becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with muggy conditions and stronger winds out of the south. During the afternoons, a small chance of a pop-up shower/storms is possible. But we mainly are looking to stay dry.
Rain and storms move into the forecast late tonight into early Wednesday. Storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail looking to be the primary threats as of right now. We will have to watch during Wednesday afternoon and evening for another round of scattered strong storms to move in.
Cooler and drier air will move in by the end of the week.
-Lisa
