Woman arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in McCracken County, Kentucky was arrested on May 27 after a traffic stop.
Around 12:42 a.m. on May 27, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a vehicle near John Puryear Drive on a 2015 Mitsubishi passenger car for moving violations.
Deputies said the driver, Hannah Shelton, 24, of Symsonia, was knowingly operating the vehicle with no registration or insurance.
After an investigation, deputies searched the vehicle. Deputies said they found a quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drug related items.
Shelton was arrested and transported to McCracken Regional Jail.
Shelton was charged with:
- Speeding 15 MPH Over Speed Limit
- No Registration Plates
- Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance.
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
- Drug Paraphernalia Buy/ Possess
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.