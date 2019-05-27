What you need to know May 27

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.
We’ll have mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures by the afternoon in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Lisa Michaels said it will be humid and breezy with wind gusts close to 25 mph at times.
There is a very small chance of a pop-up shower during the afternoon.
The high heat and humidity will stay around for a few more days before we get our next system to bring rain and storms Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
We are monitoring the chance for strong storms on these days.
Near the end of the week it will cool down only slightly into the low 80s which is still above average for this time of year.
- The 71st annual Memorial Day Service kicked off on Sunday.
- Check out Everyday Hero, Martha Beck.
- The Herrin, Illinois Fire Department established a safe area for a helicopter to land at elementary school.
- A 29-year-old Union City, Tennessee man has been charged with murder in connection to a UT Martin Skyhawks dancer’s death.
A suburban Atlanta neighborhood showered their retiring mailman with love and appreciation.
A Walmart employee found a snake in a Texas shopping cart.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.