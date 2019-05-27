Watching for stormy weather in the middle of your workweek

Tonight will be dry and much of your Tuesday looks dry too. It will be another hot and muggy day with some areas getting back into the 90s Tuesday. Shower and thunderstorm chances sneak in late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Some storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening too. There is a chance a few of these storms could be strong to severe and that threat continues into Wednesday night and Thursday morning too. Less humid weather arrives by the end of the week.
