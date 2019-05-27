Tree blocking 1 southbound lane of I-57 near Marion, Ill

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Traffic on Interstate 57 in Williamson County, Illinois is slow.
According to Trooper Bridget Rice with the Illinois State Police the right lane of southbound traffic is blocked at the 57 mile marker.
A tree has fallen in the roadway according to Trooper Rice.
Illinois Department of Transportation officials have been notified and are on the way to remove the tree.
Trooper Rice said officials do no know when the roadway will be clear.
