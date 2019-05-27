Summer Like Conditions on Memorial Day

Good Tuesday Afternoon
High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with heat index values in the low to mid 90s. A pop-up shower/storm can occur during the afternoon, but the chances are small.
There will be mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds will increase during the early morning, but they will clear out again during the afternoon on Tuesday leading to mostly sunny skies. A small chance of a pop-up shower/storm can occur during the afternoon. High temperature will be once again in the upper 80s to low 90s with humid conditions.
The high heat and humidity will stay around for a few more days before we get our next system to bring rain and storms Wednesday and Thursday of this week. We are monitoring the chance for strong storms on these days.
Near the end of the week it will cool down only slightly into the low 80s which is still above average for this time of year.
-Lisa
