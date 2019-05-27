Mo. Gov. to proclaim May as Beef Month

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to official proclaim May as Beef Month on Tuesday, May 28.
Gov. Parson will make the proclamation on his Beef Promotion Tour.
The goal of the tour is to increase consumer beef demand.
The tour begins at at Kingsville Livestock Auction in Kirksville and ends at Hy-Vee in Lee’s Summit.
At both stops Tuesday, Parson will meet with farmers and consumers.
Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and leadership from the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association and Missouri Beef Industry Council will join Parson on his Beef Promotion Tour.
