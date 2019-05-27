Heartland communities gather to show reverence on Memorial Day

(KFVS) - Across the nation, people are honoring fallen soldiers who scarified their lives.
This Memorial Day in Perryville, Missouri a parade began at 10 a.m.
Residents also gathered at the Missouri National Veterans Memorial Wall in Perryville to view more than 58,000 names of Vietnam War veterans engraved.
Fifteen families were honored at the wall on May 27 during the flag ceremony.
Also at Fort D in Cape Girardeau Fort D Memorial Day Living History Demonstrations are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fort D is the only remaining fort, out of four Civil War forts, that once protected the city of Cape Girardeau from Confederate attack.
The Lowe’s store in Sikeston made a special memorial in their parking lot to honor the fallen on Memorial Day.
Check out the Memorial Day events and services going on in your area.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.