Governor Mike Parson activates Missouri National Guard to assist in flood fighting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has activated the Missouri National Guard to helping in fighting floodwaters across the state.
“Missouri has been battling historic flooding since March, which is depleting local resources, and now flooding conditions in many parts of the state are only getting worse," said Parson. "In addition, communities from Carl Junction to Jefferson City are facing the challenge of recovering from tornadoes and severe storms, further challenging civilian resources. The Guard has demonstrated its capabilities in response to natural disasters across Missouri, and I know they’ll make a difference at this critical time.”
Under the executive order Guard units will be deployed to support Chariton County by sandbagging stressed levees. The Guard will also be staging and utilizing high-water vehicles to support flood response operations in Jefferson City.
The activation of the Missouri National Guard follows a major disaster declaration, approved by President Donald Trump.
Severe weather and flooding continue to be the main focus and have claimed three lives,damaged hundreds of homes and businesses.
