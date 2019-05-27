Illinois State lawmakers pass Fair Tax amendment to Illinois Constitution, voter to decide adoption

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - After weeks of working through the Illinois House and Senate, the “Fair Tax” amendment to Illinois’ Constitution has been will make its way to the ballot in November 2020. The amendment, if adopted would raise state income taxes on individuals making more than $250,000 a year.
“For years, Illinoisans have been fighting to make our income tax system more fair to middle class families and those striving to get there, and this monumental vote in the General Assembly means that voters will have the right to decide our system for themselves in November 2020,” said Pritzker. “Together, we will continue our fight to make sure that 97 percent of Illinoisans will pay the same or less in income taxes and only those making more than $250,000 pay more. I want to especially thank Senate President Cullerton, House Speaker Madigan and the working group of lawmakers who put this constitutional amendment on the ballot.”
A Property Tax Relief Task Force was also created to make recommendations that would give homeowners across the state property tax relief. the group would be required to report back to the Governor and the General Assembly by Dec. 31, 2019 and a initial reported will be due 90 days after the law takes affect.
This take force will be charges with identifying causes of increasing property taxes across the state, reviewing best practices and make recommendations in public policy strategies to create tax relief for homeowners.
The group will have two appointees from the Governor’s Office and members of the House and Senate appointed by chamber leaders.
House Speaker Michael Madigan voiced how please he was with voting to adopt the measure.
“Reforming Illinois’ tax system to put middle-class families first by providing those families with tax relief is a major step toward a stronger Illinois, and I commend Governor Pritzker for his leadership." said Madigan. “Middle-class families bear too much of the burden under the current tax system, and a Fair Tax will enable us to make the wealthy pay their fair share to balance the budget and invest in critical resources like education and health care – all while providing relief for 97% of taxpayers.”
Illinois Republican party chairman Tim Schneider voiced their concerns on affects of adopting the amendment.
“It’s disappointing, but not surprising, to see Democrat lawmakers decide that a blank check from Illinois taxpayers is the solution to our financial issues. It’s not surprising because it’s been their agenda for years," said Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider. "Raising taxes yet again and asking for more from the most overtaxed group of people in America is not a solution to our problems, it unfairly punishes taxpayers for problems they did not create. We need to reform the way we do government in Illinois before ever thinking about taking more from our hard working families.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.