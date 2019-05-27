Fort D Civil War reenactment honors fallen soldiers for Memorial Day

By Kyle Hinton | May 27, 2019 at 4:12 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 4:12 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fort D in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is just one of several spots with events honoring veterans on Memorial Day.

People could see a Civil War reenactment with cannon and rifle fire, music and see of a life soldier during the Civil War.

One of the reenactors said today isn’t about glorifying the fight, but remembering the fallen.

Fort D is the only remaining fort, out of four Civil War forts, that once protected the city of Cape Girardeau from Confederate attack.

