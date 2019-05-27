First Alert: Sunny and humid but breezy

(KFVS) - The weather looks good for this Memorial Day.
Lisa Michaels says we’ll have mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures by the afternoon in the upper 80s to low 90s.
It will be humid and breezy with wind gusts close to 25 mph at times. There is a very small chance of a pop-up shower during the afternoon.
The high heat and humidity will stay around for a few more days before we get our next system to bring rain and storms Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
We are monitoring the chance for strong storms on these days.
Near the end of the week it will cool down only slightly into the low 80s which is still above average for this time of year.
