Driver injured in rollover crash

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Calloway County Sheriff deputies responed to a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday, May 27.
The crash happened at 6259 Kirksey Rd.
According to deputies, it’s believed the driver, Colby Traylor, 25, fell asleep when his pick-up truck dropped off the right side of the road.
Traylor reportedly drove back onto the roadway, crossed the center line and the truck went off the left shoulder.
The truck hit a barb wire fence and an embankment.
The force of the crash caused the truck to rollover at least one time.
Deputies report Traylor climbed out of the truck before their arrival to the scene. He was found next to the vehicle.
An ambulance transported Traylor to a local hospital for treatment.
The extent of his injuries is unknown.
Calloway County Fire Rescue assisted deputies at the scene.
