Paducah, Ky. man arrest on DUI and drug charges in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Ky. man has been arrested following a traffic strop in McCracken County, Kentucky on Sunday, May 26.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:30 a.m., Robert Owen, 47, of Paducah, Ky. was stopped by deputies. During the stop, the deputy suspected that Owen was under the influence.
Owen’s vehicle and deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Owen was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Owen was charged with Possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, license to be in possession and one headlight.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.