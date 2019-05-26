No injuries after plane flips over during landing at Southern Illinois Airport

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded after a plane flipped over during a landing at Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro on Sunday afternoon, May 26.
According to Murphysboro Fire Chief Steve McBride the plane was coming in for a landing.
There were no injuries reported to the two people on board.
Jackson County Ambulance and the airport ambulance service also responded to the airport.
Heartland News has calls in to the airport for more information as it is released.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.