First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The big upper ridge over the southeast will strengthen again for the start of the work week…before a pattern shift by mid-week. Monday is actually looking mostly sunny, hot and humid with official highs near 90…and maybe even a degree or two warmer on Tuesday. But by Tuesday night into Wednesday shower/storm chances increase as the jet stream sags back southward, pushing a cold front into the area. Strong storms and heavy downpours look possible during this period. Behind this front the weather looks mainly dry and a bit cooler and less humid for the latter half of the week and into next weekend.