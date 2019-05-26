First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A brief break in our mainly dry weather expected today as a weak frontal boundary sags in from the south and rain chances pick up a bit. Models indicate a better chance of widely scattered showers and storms today…with highest chances north and chances decreasing to the south. Highs may be held down a couple degrees today, but overall still quite warm, humid and breezy. SPC has only northeast parts of the Heartland in a marginal risk of severe on this morning’s outlook, but thinking is that they may be underestimating a bit….given forecast instability and shear. Greatest risks would be damaging winds and hail. Things should quiet down after sunset…with another quiet and mild night tonight.
The big upper ridge over the southeast will strengthen again for the start of the work week…before a pattern shift by mid-week. Monday is actually looking mostly sunny, hot and humid with official highs near 90…and maybe even a degree or two warmer on Tuesday. But by Tuesday night into Wednesday shower/storm chances increase as the jet stream sags back southward, pushing a cold front into the area. Strong storms and heavy downpours look possible during this period. Behind this front the weather looks mainly dry and a bit cooler and less humid for the latter half of the week and into next weekend.
