First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

After a more active and unsettled Sunday, it looks like we’ll be settling down and heating up a bit again for Monday and Tuesday. The upper high over the southeast will re-exert itself a bit, which should shut down most shower/storm chances. The forecast looks pretty summer-like, with highs near 90° and relatively high humidity/dew point levels. Skies should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It will be a bit breezy during the afternoons..…with southwest winds about 10 to 20 mph….which might help with the heat (and bugs!)
Our next significant change arrives about midweek…with a jet stream shift bringing cooler and less sticky air on Wednesday night into Thursday. Timing is a bit uncertain, but it looks like we may have a few showers/storms Tuesday night into Wednesday, and then some potentially heavier stuff late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Heavy downpours and strong storms look possible during this period. Otherwise….it will be a bit drier and just slightly cooler starting Thursday and even into next weekend….as the jet stream remains in more of a northwest to westerly flow pattern for a few days.
