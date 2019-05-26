First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

After a more active and unsettled Sunday, it looks like we’ll be settling down and heating up a bit again for Monday and Tuesday. The upper high over the southeast will re-exert itself a bit, which should shut down most shower/storm chances. The forecast looks pretty summer-like, with highs near 90° and relatively high humidity/dew point levels. Skies should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It will be a bit breezy during the afternoons..…with southwest winds about 10 to 20 mph….which might help with the heat (and bugs!)