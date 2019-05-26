Bollinger County honors fallen soldiers in Memorial Day Program

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The 71st annual Memorial Day Service kicked off on Sunday, May 26 at the Bollinger County Memorial Park in Marble Hill. Missouri.
Nearly a hundred people came out to the event to honor those that died while serving in the country's Armed Forces.
People who attended the event stated that it’s important to honor and remember those that gave their lives for us.
"Those who fought and were lost and didn't come home, I want to honor them for the courage and bravery, that they gave their life for us and my children and grand children," Fran Dubar said.
Dubar’s father passed away in 1997 and is buried in the Bollinger County Memorial Park Cemetery. It was then she came to the event to honor and remember her father. She has been coming to this very ceremony ever since to remember him.
She also stated she remembers all those that fought in the wars. Remembering and honoring all that have served is something that holds dear in her heart.
"For those that came home safely, which my husband is one of them. He did two tours in Vietnam. I'm thankful for that," she added.
The ceremony was a full house with a variety of ages from small children on up. However, Dubar hopes more of the younger generation get involved in understanding what those men and women fought for.
“I’m hoping that some of the younger generation will also start seeing this,” Dubar said. “This is a lot of folks that are getting to be the older generation and the young folks need to remember and know what these men and women gave up.”
The Bollinger County Memorial Park also respected 22 families that were served at the cemetery within the past year.
The names of all 22 were read aloud to remember them.
The VFW Post 5900 of Marble Hill provided military honors.
The Bollinger County Memorial Park also display an Avenue of Flags throughout the entire cemetery that consists of roughly 600 American Flags.
