USDA grant helps city provide a source of fresh produce for the community

SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) - After a fire destroyed their only source of fresh produce years back, one Region 8 community has been working to fill that need, and a grant helped them accomplish that.
Senath's only grocery store burned down nearly 8 years ago.
A Dollar General store came in and covered most of the community's needs, but it left people traveling for miles to find fresh produce.
The city's solution is a farmers' market.
Thanks to a $29,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture, the city built three covered pavilions perfect for local growers to sell their food.
Two of the buildings are located across from city hall and one is in the park.
Mayor Joe Lane said they've already had a couple of sellers use the buildings, and he's hoping for a market full of produce in the coming weeks for the whole community to enjoy.
"We have a lot of elderly people, people that don't feel like driving and some people that can't, so hopefully this will give them a chance to buy locally, buy produce," Lane said. "We're hoping it works out really well."
For the first year, Lane said they'll use the honor system.
So, anyone is welcome to use the market to sell produce or homemade food items without a fee, but donations are appreciated to fund maintenance of the buildings.
And if you have fruits and vegetables you’re wanting to sell, you’ll need to bring your own table to set up in the market.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.