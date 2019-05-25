Thousands of bees found in wall in Cape Girardeau home

30,000 bees removed from Cape Girardeau home
By James Long | May 24, 2019 at 8:06 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 10:26 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man cut into his own wall to free thousands of insects.

Cody Russom lives on Bryar Cliff Drive. He says storms knocked down a tree in his yard, and believes a swarm of bees from the tree found their way into the walls of his house.

He reached out to a beekeeper who helped him safely remove the bees.

“Right now, bee populations everywhere is on a great decline,” said Samantha Zahner, a bee-keeper. “There’s a whole movement to save the bees - and Green Peace is doing it as well - because bees are so important to our own food system. They provide one-third of every bite of food that goes into your mouth.”

Zahner took the bees to an organic farm in Perryville, Mo.

