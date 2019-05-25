Perryville to host Heroes for Kids Comic Con

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Perryville will be hosting its first-ever comic con at Perry Park on July 27, 2019.
Guest in attendance include W.F. Bell of the Walking Dead, Wyatt Weed (Predator II) and Celebrity Artist/Actor Matthew Atchley.
There will be music, photos, a scavenger hunt, silent auctions, costume contests (kids and adults), artists, writers, merchandise vendors and comic book dealers.
Local heroes from the Perryville Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, EMS, and military will be joining as well.
Booth fees and silent auction proceeds will go to The Hope Center and Children’s Miracle Network.
Tickets are available online.
Heroes for Kids Comic Con is still accepting sponsorships to help with the show. Please email for more information at heroesforkidsperryvillemo@hotmail.com.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.