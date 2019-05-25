Paducah PD looking for man after fleeing during pursuit

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Kentucky are looking for a man after he fled from a pursuit on Saturday, May 25.
Police are looking for Jonathan Travis. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, shorts, and a light red/pink head wrap. His last known location was in the area of N. 37th Street and Pines Road.
Officers responded to Kroger on Park Avenue investigating a report of a stolen vehicle. After arriving, police saw a new Ford F-150 leaving the parking lot.
The driver the turned onto Minnich Avenue and then sped up and after reaching the end of Minnich Avenue. Both the driver and passenger fled from the vehicle.
The passenger stopped after hearing commands from officers. Police believe that she did not know anything about the vehicle and is cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
