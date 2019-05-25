Neighbors give back to first responders with yard sale

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 100-mile yard sale extends from Jackson, Missouri to Kennett along Highway 25. Hundreds of yard sales are taking advantage of the big Memorial Day weekend event and shoppers are flocking to it looking for a great find.
One home in Jackson had plenty of items for sale from books, clothes, trinkets and more.
This particular home has items from four different families for sale that joined together for this event.
While they hope to sell some of their items, they also wanted to help give back to local first responders through the Badges Give Back organization.
Heartland News talked with Heather Williams who tells us they give back 10 percent of all their sales and all donations towards the organization.
"Badges Give Back is a non-profit organization here in the Cape and Jackson," Heather Williams explained. "It's all badges. So it's all first responders; EMT, fire, law enforcement and dispatch. It goes back to the badges; so if they have a financial crisis because of a medical emergency."
Williams said the organization has helped five area first responders so far. She said it's important to help the people that help us on a daily basis.
"They put their lives on the line for us, they save our lives in cases and they save our houses," Williams continued. "They do so much for us and so it's really nice for us to do something small and be able to give back to them and be able to say we appreciate you and thank you for what you do."
Williams also added that this yard sale is a great way to catch up with neighbors and friends they don't see very often.
“We also really enjoy it because all of our neighbors come out,” Williams added. “We have people that come every single year to the yard sale. So, we get to see people and visit with people we see only once a year. So it’s more than just a yard sale. It’s connecting with the community and connecting with people you don’t see very often. It’s just really fun.”
