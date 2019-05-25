Many march through Cape Girardeau to honor those that have fallen

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Scores of people walked through Cape Girardeau to honor the sacrifices made by military, veterans, first responders and their families on Saturday.
SEMO Vets “March to the River” hosted the Carry the Load as they marched from Cape Girardeau County Park, through the streets of Cape Girardeau to the John Boardman Pavilion in downtown.
This is part of the Carry the Load Midwest Relay Team as they continue on their 3,900-mile journey from Minneapolis to Dallas.
Heartland News talked with SEMO Vets founding members Dave Cantrell, Alan Schoen, Rocky Everett and Matt McGill who said it's important they honor those that sacrificed their all.
“Really what we’re focusing on is the remembrance of all those who have fallen,” Schoen stated. “To give their sacrifice to protect all of our freedoms.”
Everett said he has had some fellow veterans that he had served with that have passed away. He said he appreciates all the support from those that walked with him in the march in honoring those men and women.
"It brings tears to my eyes just thinking they're no longer here that can walk with us," Everett said. "And, the family members have to endure that and they have to keep going. So it's really important to remember their history and their life. They're not dead. They're still with us. They're no longer walking with us but they're in our hearts."
McGill said he walks for his fallen friends as well.
"I've lost a lot of friends over the years in the service of this great nation," McGill added. "I miss them and I want to honor their sacrifice that's allowed us to live in this great country."
After the march, people were treated with lunch, music and beverages.
