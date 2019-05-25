Man rides bike across the country to raise awarness about late son’s tissue disorder

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A New York man is riding his bike across the country to raise awareness about a rare tissue disorder.
Robb Freed’s son Drakey was born with the genetic condition, Epidermolysis bullosa, that causes the skin to be very fragile.
In 2008, Drakey died at just 13-months-old.
The 52-year-old stopped in Carbondale, Illinois on Friday, May 24.
Freed is riding his bike from Virginia to Washington state and back in hopes of raising $1 million to help fund research for the disorder. This is the second time he’s made the ride.
He says that he has a hard time dealing with the loss of his son, and hopes the cycling will help him cope with his grief.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.