A look at your Memorial Day weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. It is feeling like summer! The rest of the evening will be mild and dry as storms to our west weaken before moving into the Heartland. Lows tomorrow morning will be in the upper 60s in most areas.
Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot. There is a slim chance of a pop-up storm in our northern counties. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index values approaching 95 degrees.
The rest of the Memorial Day weekend looks hot and humid. There is a slightly better chance of a storms or two in our northern counties on Sunday. Highs will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
