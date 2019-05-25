Lawsuit: Flood damage at Noah’s Ark attraction in Kentucky

FILE - In this July 5, 2016, file photo, visitors pass outside the front of a replica Noah's Ark at the Ark Encounter theme park during a media preview day, in Williamstown, Ky. Kentucky's massive biblical attraction is opening a new exhibit that promotes the message of the Bible called "Why The Bible Is True." A ribbon cutting for the new display will be Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at the Ark Encounter. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (Source: John Minchillo)