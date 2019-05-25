Lawsuit: Heavy rains caused damage at Noah’s Ark attraction in Kentucky

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (FOX19/AP) — The owners of Kentucky’s Noah’s Ark attraction are demanding their insurance company bail them out after heavy rain caused nearly $1 million in property damage.
The Ark Encounter says in a federal lawsuit that rain in 2017 and 2018 caused a landslide on its access road. The Courier Journal reports the attraction’s insurance carriers refused to cover the damage.
The following is a statement on behalf of the ark attraction: Contrary to some reporting, the damage to certain areas of the Ark Encounter themed attraction was not caused by a “flood.” Further, the damage began occurring approximately two years ago and thus this is not a new development. The damaged areas have already been remediated. The Ark itself does not sit next to the damaged areas. The Ark was built on bedrock and was never in jeopardy. We are highly confident of the merits of our case as we seek a fair resolution with the insurance companies.
The 510-foot-long wooden ark has been a popular northern Kentucky attraction since its 2016 opening.
The suit names Allied World Assurance Co. Holdings of Switzerland, its use company and three other insurance carriers.
Ark Encounter seeks compensatory and punitive damages. The Swiss company hasn’t responded in court filings.
