Jackson County 2018 property assessment equalization factor announced

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County, Illinois has been issued a 2018 final property assessment equalization factor of 0.9817.
Last year’s equalization factor for the county was 1.0000.
That is according to Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue David Harris.
A factor change doesn’t mean the total property tax bills will increase or decrease.
Tax bills are determined by local taxing bodies when they ask for money yearly to provide services to local citizens.
If the amount requested by local taxing districts is not greater than the amount received in the previous year, the total property taxes will not go up even if assessments increase, according to the Department of Revenue.
According to the state Department of Revenue, the property assessment equalization factor is often called the multiplier.
This is what is used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties.
Jackson County assessments are at 33.95 percent of market value and based on sales of properties in 2015, 2016, and 2017.
The final assessment equalization factor was issued after a public hearing.
The equalization factor is determined each year for each county. That is by comparing the price of individual properties sold over the past three years to the assessed value placed on those properties by the county supervisor of assessments/county assessor.
Farmland is not subjected.
