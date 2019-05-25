1 injured after single vehicle crash on I-69 in Graves County, Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One man has been arrested on a suspended license after crashing into a concrete barrier on I-69 on Saturday, May 25.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived to the crash, they saw Shane Price, 24, of Browns Summit, North Carolina. Price said an unknown driver swerved into his land and he lost control trying to avoid the vehicle. He then his the concrete barrier, damaging his vehicle.
During the investigation, it was determined that Price was driving on a suspended license and failure to maintain insurance.
Price was taken to the Graves County Jail.
