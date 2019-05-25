First Alert: Summer-like heat and humidity

(KFVS) - It is feeling a lot like Summer to kick off the Memorial Day Weekend. And, More thunder Sunday?
Today will be partly cloudy, hot and rather humid. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms through the afternoon hours, but mainly in our northern counties. Storms that do develop could be very strong. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds SW 10-15.
Tonight will be mostly clear and warm with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Light south winds.
Partly cloudy, warm and breezy. Better chance of widely scattered thunderstorms, especially over southeast Mo. and southern Ill. with lower chances south into Ky. and Tenn. and the Bootheel. A few strong storms possible. Highs about 86 north to 92 south.
Memorial Day: Hot, humid and a little breezy. An isolated shower or storm possible but mainly sunny and dry. Highs near 90.
This unusually warm pattern will continue until about mid-week. Brian Alworth says we are looking at a cooler pattern by the second half of next week.
