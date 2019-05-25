First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Our summer-like pattern is set to continue for a few more days as an early season upper remains over the southeastern states. Highs will continue in the upper 80s to low 90s….with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70. It will also continue to be a bit breezy at times…with southwest winds about 10 to 20 mph. The only forecast question really has to do with thunderstorm chances. There looks to be a very small chance of a thunderstorm or two today mainly over northern counties of SE MO and S IL…..with a slightly better chance tomorrow as a weak frontal boundary sinks a bit closer. The problem is that any storms that do develop could be very strong or even severe…despite the relatively small thunderstorm chances overall