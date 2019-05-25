First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Our summer-like pattern is set to continue for a few more days as an early season upper high remains over the southeastern states. Temperatures and humidity levels will be more like late June than late May…at least until about the middle of next week when we should turn a bit cooler again. In the short term….there does look to be a better chance of widely scattered thunderstorms on Sunday, especially over SE MO and S IL. Note that the latest SPC Outlook has us in low-level ‘marginal’ risk for Sunday…about as far south as the Ohio River. Damaging winds and hail would be the greatest risk, mainly for Sunday afternoon.