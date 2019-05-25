Family, friends remember local Civil War soldier

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Family and friends gathered in the Fairmont Cemetery in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to remember a Civil War soldier from Jonesboro, Illinois.
Loved ones gathered around Tobias Caraker's grave on Saturday to pay their respects with Full Military Honors for Civil War Veteran and the Blessing of the Grave with the presence of Turner Brigade, dressed in period costume and Sons of Civil Way Union Veterans.
Tobias Caraker was born on January 24, 1833 and died on August 17, 1915. His Civil War service dates were August 14, 1862 through July 14, 1865.
Caraker was recruited and fought for the Union Army during the Civil War - 109th Regiment, Company C from Illinois.
The Regiment remained in camp drilling in Cairo until October 20, 1862 where it then moved to Columbus, KY. They later went on to guard railroad bridges between Holly Springs and Waterford in Mississippi.
After consolidation with the 11th Illinois Infantry, Company A, the regiment moved into the Vicksburg area in April of 1863. Less than a month later, they engaged in assaults on the enemy’s works.
The regiment lost the siege and the assault losing one field officer, three line officers wounded along with 40 men that were killed and wounded as well.
The 11th Illinois Infantry then went on more expeditions in various southern states. For more information on each Illinois regiment, click here.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.