What you need to know May 24

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, May 24.
We’ll have a warm and muggy start to the day with light fog possible, especially in low lying areas.
Lisa Michaels says today there will be lots of sunshine to go around with hot temperatures and humid conditions.
Highs temperatures by the afternoon will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index values will be in the low to mid 90s again this afternoon.
Heading into the holiday weekend, we are looking to mainly dry.
Our northern and central counties have the best chances of seeing scattered rain or storms Saturday night through Sunday. Heat index values will be in the low to mid 90s over the entire weekend.
The very warm temperatures look to stick around into the beginning of next week with our next big system bringing storms during the middle of next week.
- The Poplar Bluff VA Medical Center has a new chief of staff with a pretty hefty resume.
- Missouri Governor Mike Parson viewed tornado damage in Carl Junction, Mo. Thursday afternoon, May 24.
- The Calloway County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 1-year-old was found not breathing in a pond.
- Health officials at Southern Illinois University Carbondale surveyed students to see what they thought about vaping.
Avoid making these mistakes with the American flag on Memorial Day.
A Florida man took a bath in a kitchen sink at Wendy’s.
