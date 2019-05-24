Warm & Humid Morning

A warm and muggy start to the day with light fog possible especially in low lying areas. Today there will be lots of sunshine to go around with hot temperatures and humid conditions. Highs temperatures by the afternoon will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index values will be in the low to mid 90s again this afternoon.
Heading into the holiday weekend, we are looking to mainly dry, but our northern and central counties have the best chances of seeing scattered rain/storms Saturday night through Sunday. Heat index values will be in the low to mid 90s over the entire weekend.
The very warm temperatures look to stick around into the beginning of next week with our next big system bringing storms during the middle of next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.