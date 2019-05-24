Survey shows what SIU students think about vaping, campaign underway on education

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Health officials at Southern Illinois University Carbondale reached out to students with a survey to see what they thought about vaping. Now they’ve launched an informational campaign to bring about healthier choices.
The “Clearing the Clouds” campaign is focusing on educating students about SIU’s smoke-free policy and the effects of vaping and the nicotine content.
An online survey was sent to students during the 2018-19 school year with nearly 2,000 responses to the initial three questions.
According to SIU, the survey revealed that about 28 percent said they currently vape and most of those answering the questions said it is permissible or were unsure if vaping is allowed on campus. Although, vaping is prohibited under the campus smoke-free policy.
Results also showed that 75 percent of those responding agreed vaping has the potential to have negative health consequences, and 57.2 percent of those who vape believe it.
A total of 361 responded to a followup survey. About half reported that they have vaped around a year or less with 61.2 percent vaping numerous times each day. A lot of them are unsure of how much nicotine was involved.
Students cited the nicotine “buzz” is why they vape.
For more information, visit wellness.siu.edu or call 618/536-4441.
